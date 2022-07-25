Sarah Khan shares her swimming picture with a hilarious caption

Sarah Khan posted her latest picture on Instagram.

She wrote a hilarious caption with her post.

The picture has gotten a lot of attention from her fans.

Sarah Khan, the diva who marked her name in the showbiz industry by proving her acting skills in leading roles in several television serials including Gohar-e-Nayab, Hum Tehrey Gunahagar, and many more.

Recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of her upcoming drama, Wabaal is winning hearts.

The picture has gotten a lot of attention from her fans because the Sabaat diva may have caught the rainy season in Karachi well.

The Raqs e Bismil star uploaded a photo of herself submerged in water to Instagram. Sarah’s clever caption, which captured the effects of rain in Karachi, pleased her followers.

“Karachi kaa surat-e-haal kuch yun hai Is waqt! ???? PC @aminiqbalofficial ????1#WABAAL”, captioned the Laapata star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Additionally, Sarah will share the screen with Talha Chahour, a rising talent from Joh Bichar Gaye. Amin Iqbal is the drama’s director, and Qaisera Hayat is its writer.

Falak and Sarah were married in July of 2020, and in June of this year they made the first of their two pregnancies public.

Sarah Khan has received praise for her efforts as part of the drama series Hum Tum. Danish Nawaz is in charge of directing the drama series, which was written by Saima Akram Chaudhry.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they were expecting their first baby in June this year.