Sarah Khan uploads her daughter’s video with warning

  • Sarah Khan enjoys sharing images and videos of her adorable child on social media
  • the actress shared a sweet clip of Alyana having fun on a simple, at-home-fixed mobile trampoline.
  • While posting the video Sarah urged that “AVOID GIVING ME YOUR USELESS ADVICE AND JUST ENJOY THE VIDEO.”
Falak Shabir, a wonderful vocalist, is blissfully married to Sarah Khan, a cute and skilled Pakistani actress. Alyana Falak, is the darling daughter of Sarah and Falak, Both of them adore spending time with their little angel, who resembles a younger, cuter version of her mother Sarah Khan.

Sarah Khan enjoys sharing images and videos of her adorable child on social media. Once more, the actress shared a sweet clip of Alyana having fun on a simple, at-home-fixed mobile trampoline. Sarah is enjoying watching Alyana’s joyful movements while she is having a good time. “AVOID GIVING ME YOUR USELESS ADVICE AND JUST ENJOY THE VIDEO,” Sarah urged her admirers as she shared the video. “I am the mother of my child and I know how to train her effectively,” she urged them. View the happy video Sarah provided of the adorably cute Alyana Falak.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

You are completely correct, commended Nadia Hussain. Fans continued to comment negatively and provide advice. One fan asked, “Why did you publish her video if you don’t need guidance? Keep it to yourself.” A few people offered suggestions, but many more complimented the video. One admirer left a derogatory comment, to which other cybernauts replied. View all of the comments.

