Sarah Paulson to appear in horror film “Dust”

Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in some great thriller classics such as Ratched, Ocean’s 8, Bird Box, and American Horror Story, is now scheduled to star in her next horror film, ‘Dust.‘

To top it all off, the film will be directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, according to the media.

“Sarah Paulson is an extraordinary artist, and we’re thrilled to be working with her again,” said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, co-presidents of Searchlight

Paulson previously worked for Searchlight on Steve McQueen’s ‘12 Years a Slave,‘ which won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, according to the media.

The story is about a woman who is trapped by increasingly dangerous dust storms and is haunted by memories of a terrifying presence. She will do anything to protect her family, even if it means going to crazy lengths.

Acquisitions and Production SVP Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing. Chan Phung, Zahra Phillips, Director of Development, and Daejione Jones, Creative Affairs Manager, run Searchlight Pictures. They report to DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, Heads of Production and Development, respectively.

Sarah Paulson will shortly begin filming on Pam MacKinnon’s film version of Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning play Clybourne Park. She will also appear in Bad Robot’s adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, Untamed.