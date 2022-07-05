- Sargun Mehta is an Indian actress. She is mostly famous in Punjabi cinema
- She has recently nailed Nadia Afgan’s character Shahana from the Pakistani drama serial Suno Chanda
- In a video uploaded on social media, Mehta embodied the character and delivered dialogues with ease, leaving fans in stitches
Mehta embodied the character and delivered dialogues with ease, leaving fans in stitches.
The Saunkan Saunkane actress, known for her jovial and mischievous demeanour, imitates her on-screen counterpart Shahana. Shahana is a typical Pakistani woman who is getting ready to marry her son Arsal (Farhan Saeed) to Jiya, his cousin (Iqra Aziz). The romantic comedy drama has received numerous accolades and awards.
Mehta is a well-known figure in Indian Punjabi cinema, for which she has received multiple awards, including three PTC Punjabi Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards Punjabi. Mehta is a well-known model and television host in addition to her acting career. Her husband is co-star Ravi Dubey.
Nadia Afgan is a Pakistani actress known for her work in theatre, television, and a series of Urdu and Punjabi plays. The Shashlik actress gained wider acclaim for her comic performance in Hum TV’s blockbuster comedy drama Suno Chanda, as Shahana Batool, and its sequel Suno Chanda 2 the following year. Her character received a lot of praise.
