Sargun Mehta is an Indian actress. She is mostly famous in Punjabi cinema

She has recently nailed Nadia Afgan’s character Shahana from the Pakistani drama serial Suno Chanda

In a video uploaded on social media, Mehta embodied the character and delivered dialogues with ease, leaving fans in stitches

Advertisement

Sargun Mehta, Bollywood’s bubbly actress, has nailed Nadia Afgan’s character Shahana from the Pakistani drama serial Suno Chanda in a hilarious new video shared on her social media.

Also Read

Mehta embodied the character and delivered dialogues with ease, leaving fans in stitches.

The Saunkan Saunkane actress, known for her jovial and mischievous demeanour, imitates her on-screen counterpart Shahana. Shahana is a typical Pakistani woman who is getting ready to marry her son Arsal (Farhan Saeed) to Jiya, his cousin (Iqra Aziz). The romantic comedy drama has received numerous accolades and awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Mehta is a well-known figure in Indian Punjabi cinema, for which she has received multiple awards, including three PTC Punjabi Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards Punjabi. Mehta is a well-known model and television host in addition to her acting career. Her husband is co-star Ravi Dubey.

Advertisement

Also Read

Nadia Afgan is a Pakistani actress known for her work in theatre, television, and a series of Urdu and Punjabi plays. The Shashlik actress gained wider acclaim for her comic performance in Hum TV’s blockbuster comedy drama Suno Chanda, as Shahana Batool, and its sequel Suno Chanda 2 the following year. Her character received a lot of praise.