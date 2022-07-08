Sarwat Gilani heats up while wearing a gorgeous black gown

Sarwat Gilani is most recognised for her outstanding performance in “Churails” and the film Joyland.

The 39-year-old actress shared lovely photographs of herself in a magnificent black dress.

Ayesha Omar, Fahad Mirza, and social media users have expressed admiration for her appearance.

Advertisement

LAHORE – Sarwat Gilani is most recognised for her outstanding performance in “Churails” and the film Joyland.

Joyland, the first Pakistani film to win accolades at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, depicted a transgender dancer in a Muslim country in a provocative manner.

Recently, the 39-year-old actress shared lovely photographs of herself in a magnificent black dress on Instagram. She looks amazing in her sleeveless black gown.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sarwat G (@sarwatg) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sarwat G (@sarwatg)

Advertisement

“Eyes tell what words can’t. Thank you @nomadic mirrors for these magical moments of black and white. Wish life was as simple!” she captioned one of the posts.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sarwat G (@sarwatg)

Advertisement

Also Read Sarwat Gilani’s nose surgery and new appearance Sarwat has been an actress and model for several years In a...

Ayesha Omar, Fahad Mirza, and social media users have expressed admiration for Sarwat Gilani’s gorgeous appearance.