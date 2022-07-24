Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little help from her bestie Taylor Swift.

The singer propped up the digits “3” and “0” to indicate her friend’s age.

The pair met in 2008 while dating the Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez rang in her milestone 30th birthday with a special assist from bestie Taylor Swift.

The 30-year-old CEO of Rare Beauty posted a photo on Friday, July 22, with the 32-year-old singer of “All Too Well,” “30, nerdy and worthy.” The women snuggled up close for the photo as Swift propped up the digits “3” and “0” to indicate her friend’s age. Gomez was seen laughing uncontrollably in another image as she unwrapped a gift.

Fans were thrilled to see the two best friends again, even if neither the Only Murders in the Building actor nor the Pennsylvania native have provided any other information regarding Gomez’s birthday celebrations.

“TAYLENA STANS RISE,” one social media follower commented. Another added: “Icons queens lovers everything and more.

After meeting in 2008 while dating the Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick, respectively, Swift and Selena Gomez became fast friends. The BFFs have stayed a constant in one another’s corner despite the fact that their romances with two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers didn’t work out.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” the “London Boy” singer — who’s been dating Joe Alwyn since May 2017 — told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Advertisement

According to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, the pair “clicked instantaneously” and had a close relationship.

“We both went through s–t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” Gomez recalled to the outlet.

The former Disney Channel star can be included in Swift’s renowned “squad,” which also consists of Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, and the Haim sisters.

Also Read Kate Moss says she ‘had to say the truth’ after testimony in Depp-Heard trial Kate Moss gave key testimony in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber...

“In my 20s I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend,” the “Shake It Off” musician explained in May 2019. “So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone.”

Advertisement

She continued at the time: “Something about ‘we’re in our young 20s!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Before meeting up with the Texan to commemorate turning 30, Swift stunned British concertgoers during Haim’s London performance.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep world’s attention on them to earn money? Duke and Duchess of Sussex may 'carry on going' with public stunts....

“I haven’t been on a stage in a very long time,” the Cats actress told the crowd on Thursday, July 21, before they teamed up for a remixed “Love Story” duet. “It’s nice. It’s very nice. But, you know, when I heard that my girls [Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim] were playing in London at the O2 [Arena], I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that.”