Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration

Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration

Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration

Advertisement
  • At her 30th birthday party, singer and actress Selena Gomez dazzled the crowd by wearing her most opulent ensemble.
  • On Tuesday, Selena posted stunning photos from her birthday party to Instagram, looking incredible in a sheer pink Versace gown.
  • The 30-year-old actress thanked Versace and her stylists in a short caption.
Advertisement

Also Read

Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little help from her...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Advertisement

The Spring Breakers star made an impressive entrance at the party over the weekend, drawing attention to herself.

The hitmaker exuded sophistication while wearing her full-length pink tulle-adorned gown, which showed off her curves beneath the ruched pink tulle.

A sweet girl wearing an exquisite white dress followed her as she descended the stairs.

The dress had a modest train that she carried draped over her arm.

Also Read

Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight
Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

Selena Gomez turns 30 today. The singer-actress has been in the spotlight...

With silver open-toe heels that buckled at her ankles, the celebrity completed the ensemble by enhancing her stature. The singer thanked Versace and her stylists in a short caption.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez previously shared some of the beautiful black-and-white pictures that were taken of her at the party she attended over the weekend.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Birthday News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story