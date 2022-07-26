Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little help from her...
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The Spring Breakers star made an impressive entrance at the party over the weekend, drawing attention to herself.
The hitmaker exuded sophistication while wearing her full-length pink tulle-adorned gown, which showed off her curves beneath the ruched pink tulle.
A sweet girl wearing an exquisite white dress followed her as she descended the stairs.
The dress had a modest train that she carried draped over her arm.
With silver open-toe heels that buckled at her ankles, the celebrity completed the ensemble by enhancing her stature. The singer thanked Versace and her stylists in a short caption.
Selena Gomez previously shared some of the beautiful black-and-white pictures that were taken of her at the party she attended over the weekend.
Catch all the Birthday News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.