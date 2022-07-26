Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration

At her 30th birthday party, singer and actress Selena Gomez dazzled the crowd by wearing her most opulent ensemble.

On Tuesday, Selena posted stunning photos from her birthday party to Instagram, looking incredible in a sheer pink Versace gown.

The 30-year-old actress thanked Versace and her stylists in a short caption.

The Spring Breakers star made an impressive entrance at the party over the weekend, drawing attention to herself.

The hitmaker exuded sophistication while wearing her full-length pink tulle-adorned gown, which showed off her curves beneath the ruched pink tulle.

A sweet girl wearing an exquisite white dress followed her as she descended the stairs.

The dress had a modest train that she carried draped over her arm.

With silver open-toe heels that buckled at her ankles, the celebrity completed the ensemble by enhancing her stature.

Selena Gomez previously shared some of the beautiful black-and-white pictures that were taken of her at the party she attended over the weekend.