Selena Gomez grandmother asked how she ended things with “that guy”

Kountry Wayne confirms he’s dating in cute Instagram video
Kountry Wayne took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with actress Amber-Tai....
Selena Gomez hilariously responded to her grandmother after she asked the actor how things ended with “that guy”.
In a recent video uploaded to the TikTok account of her beauty company, Rare Beauty, the 30-year-old singer told an amusing story about her dating life.
In the opening scene of the video, Gomez is shown applying her makeup while holding one of Rare Beauty’s lip pencils.
“When you’re about to film your lip routine and…,” the text over the video reads, after the Only Murders in the Building star took the lip product out of the package.
As she began applying the pencil onto her lips, her grandmother says from the background: “So how did you end it with that guy?”
Gomez responded with, “Uhhh, I’ll tell you in a second,” sporting a stunned expression on her face as she halted from doing her makeup.
The Rare singer continued to perform her lip performance until her granny responded with a “Oh.” She had just finished applying her makeup when she abruptly paused and began to chuckle.
“Thanks, Nana,” Gomez said in the caption. The caption above the video she published on her own TikTok account read: “I have no words.”
The two clips had over 9 million views combined as of July 22. Since then, Gomez has been questioned by fans about the alleged man and what her grandmother knows.
“Nana with the TEA,” one wrote, while another added: “WE ALL WANT TO KNOW.”
@rarebeauty Replying to @letssx RARE BEAUTY IS COMING TO BRAZIL 🇧🇷 Arriving August 3rd only @Sephora Brasil! We could not be more excited. #rarebeauty #selenagomez #sephorabrasil #sephora ♬ original sound – Rare Beauty
A third person wrote: “Umm bestie we skipped a few episodes so if you could start at the pilot episode and continue with the tea that would be great.”
This isn’t the first time that Gomez has shared candid videos about her romantic life. In May, she posted a video to TikTok in which she assured herself that she was “totally fine being single”.
“No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing, it’s fine,” she said as she looked directly into the camera, before turning the camera toward a couch where two couples could be seen cuddling and laughing together. She then moved the camera back to her and had an unamused look on her face.
Gomez has also previously discussed her dating life, stating in June 2021 to Vogue Australia that she thought her prior relationships had been “cursed.”
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the Lose You to Love Me singer explained. “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.