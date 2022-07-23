Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

The singer-actress has been in the spotlight since she was 6 years old.

Advertisement
  • Selena Gomez turns 30 today.
  • The singer-actress has been in the spotlight since she was 6 years old.
  • In April 2016, she talked about growing up in the public eye.
Advertisement

Selena Gomez turns 30 today. She has been a popular singer and actress since she was 6 years old when she played Alex Russo in the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place.

Also Read

Selena Gomez grandmother asked how she ended things with “that guy”
Selena Gomez grandmother asked how she ended things with “that guy”

Selena Gomez responded to her grandmother's question about her dating life. In...

In an April 2016 interview with the media, she was very honest about growing up in the public eye. Since her Disney days, the actress has been in the spotlight. She said, “It’s disgusting because it’s interesting to grown adults that these kids go through weird things because they’re figuring out, ‘Do I like this? Do I love this? Maybe I love this person. Oh, I’m exposed to this. People are reporting my every move and this and that because of Instagram and Twitter and you can find out everything.

Selena Gomez went on, “Because it’s, I don’t know, fun, maybe? It’s like watching a car crash as you’re driving past it. You want to watch it.

In the same conversation, the founder of Rare Beauty said that she knows she didn’t grow up like other people. She said, “I didn’t have an opportunity to figure out my life without people having an opinion every step of the way.”

The singer-actress stated to the media about the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights, “It’s about voting. It’s about getting men to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the number of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that,”

Advertisement

Also Read

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With pal Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With pal Taylor Swift

Taylena for life! Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story