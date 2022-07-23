Selena Gomez once spoke about childhood in spotlight

The singer-actress has been in the spotlight since she was 6 years old.

Selena Gomez turns 30 today.

In April 2016, she talked about growing up in the public eye.

Selena Gomez turns 30 today. She has been a popular singer and actress since she was 6 years old when she played Alex Russo in the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place.

In an April 2016 interview with the media, she was very honest about growing up in the public eye. Since her Disney days, the actress has been in the spotlight. She said, “It’s disgusting because it’s interesting to grown adults that these kids go through weird things because they’re figuring out, ‘Do I like this? Do I love this? Maybe I love this person. Oh, I’m exposed to this. People are reporting my every move and this and that because of Instagram and Twitter and you can find out everything.“

Selena Gomez went on, “Because it’s, I don’t know, fun, maybe? It’s like watching a car crash as you’re driving past it. You want to watch it.“

In the same conversation, the founder of Rare Beauty said that she knows she didn’t grow up like other people. She said, “I didn’t have an opportunity to figure out my life without people having an opinion every step of the way.”

The singer-actress stated to the media about the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights, “It’s about voting. It’s about getting men to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the number of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that,”

