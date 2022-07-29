SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI unleashes “Tiger” featuring rapper Tiger JK

On July 29, HOSHI released the song on SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel.

At midnight KST on July 29, HOSHI released the song on SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel. As he compares his strength to that of a tiger, the performance leader of the powerhouse act shows his unwavering desire to be a majestic presence on stage.

The song was co-written by SEVENTEEN’s main producer and Vocal Unit leader WOOZI. It features the Korean-American rapper Tiger JK. The words were written by HOSHI, WOOZI, and Tiger JK.

The choreography for the special track will also be posted on STUDIO CHOOM, a YouTube channel that focuses on dance videos from K-pop artists.

HOSHI is well-known in the K-pop scene for how much he loves tigers and anything that looks like them. His stage name, “HOSHI,” comes from a Korean phrase that means “tiger’s gaze.” He had a solo song called “Tiger Power” that came out in 2021.

His catchphrase is “horanghae,” which is a combination of the Korean words for “tiger” and “I love you” (saranghae).

Face the Sun, SEVENTEEN’s last album, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart. With the release, K-pop also reached a new milestone: SEVENTEEN joined BTS as the only artists to sell more than 2 million albums in their first week. The group just released a new album called Sector 17.

