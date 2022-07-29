Advertisement
  SEVENTEEN's HOSHI unleashes "Tiger" featuring rapper Tiger JK on International Tiger Day
  • On July 29, HOSHI released the song on SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel.
  • Song was co-written by SEVENTEEN’s main producer and Vocal Unit leader WOOZI.
  • It features the Korean-American rapper Tiger JK.
At midnight KST on July 29, HOSHI released the song on SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel. As he compares his strength to that of a tiger, the performance leader of the powerhouse act shows his unwavering desire to be a majestic presence on stage.

The song was co-written by SEVENTEEN’s main producer and Vocal Unit leader WOOZI. It features the Korean-American rapper Tiger JK. The words were written by HOSHI, WOOZI, and Tiger JK.

The choreography for the special track will also be posted on STUDIO CHOOM, a YouTube channel that focuses on dance videos from K-pop artists.

HOSHI is well-known in the K-pop scene for how much he loves tigers and anything that looks like them. His stage name, “HOSHI,” comes from a Korean phrase that means “tiger’s gaze.” He had a solo song called “Tiger Power” that came out in 2021.

His catchphrase is “horanghae,” which is a combination of the Korean words for “tiger” and “I love you” (saranghae).

Face the Sun, SEVENTEEN’s last album, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart. With the release, K-pop also reached a new milestone: SEVENTEEN joined BTS as the only artists to sell more than 2 million albums in their first week. The group just released a new album called Sector 17.

