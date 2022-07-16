The First Case and Shabaash Mithu were the two prominent releases this week.

Both of them underperformed at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra led films are remakes of Telugu films of the same name.

Advertisement

This week, a few movies came out, but none of them did very well at the box office. Hit: The First Case, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and was a remake of a popular Telugu psychological thriller with the same name, and Shabaash Mithu, which starred Taapsee Pannu and was a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, were the two big movies that came out this week. Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon, which starred lesser-known actors, were Both Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu did better at the box office, but the growth was small, and the movies aren’t going anywhere from where they started.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor treats fans with selfies at airport as he returns from Ek Villain Returns promotions John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria star in Ek...

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra Hit: The First Case expanded by over 65% on Saturday, adding Rs. 1.65 cr nett to its total. The film’s 2-day nett is Rs. 2.65 cr. The weekend total is approaching Rs. 4.5 cr, which is low even post-Covid. The remake of the thriller loses suspense. It has a few days until Shamshera steals most of its screens.

Taapsee Pannu led starrer Shabaash Mithu underperformed majorly too. After a first Friday of Rs. 40 lakh, the film grew by 60 percent on Day 2, to add Rs. 64 lakh to its tally. The 2 day numbers of the film have finally touched Rs. 1 cr nett. Shabaash Mithu is a big film as per cost of production and the film has clearly not been able to rise up to the occasion.

Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of this week’s releases:

Hit: The First Case



Advertisement

Day 1 – Rs. 1 crDay 2 – Rs. 1.65 cr

Shabaash Mithu

Day 1 – Rs. 40 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 64 lakh



Advertisement

Also Read Imtiaz Ali is finally ready to live with his estranged wife Preety In January 2021, Imtiaz Ali was on vacation in the Maldives with...

Last week’s most preferred film Thor: Love And Thunder, on expected lines, remained the most preferred film for the second consecutive week and grew by a higher percentage on Saturday vis-à-vis Hit and Shabaash Mithu. You can watch Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu at a theatre near you.