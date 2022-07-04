Shabana Azmi needs no formal introduction. She is one of the best actresses of yesteryear. She has worked in movies such as Fire, Makdee, Neerja, Namkeen, Ek Hi Bhool, and others. Azmi is married to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. Apart from her versatile acting prowess, she is known for her witty nature. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she gives a sneak peek of her life on social media.

Read More: Shruti Haasan on Vikram, Kamal, and Sabaash Naidu

Shabana recently uploaded a picture on Instagram during her holiday in London with Javed Akhtar. She wrote, “Mumbai is in London. Ram and Madhwani The Kapoor family Farhan Akhtar DP Aurobindo Tapsee Pannu NanditaDas Konkona Sen, Aparna Sen, me, and Javed Akhtar

Read More: Sonu Sood says Samrat Prithviraj had performed well if not for Covid-19

Speaking about her professional career, Shabana Azmi will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The movie is directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. To note, the shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.