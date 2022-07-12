Shafaat Ali and Family’s Adorable Eid Portraits

Advertisement
  • Shafaat is a Pakistani comedian, host, and actor who has made a name for himself in the industry in a short period of time
  • He is married to Rabica Faryal, who works as a doctor. The couple has been blessed with a beautiful baby boy.
  • Shafaat Ali and his wife took to their Instagram account to treat their fans with some beautiful family Eid pictures
Syed Shafaat Ali is a multi-talented artist who is unstoppable. Shafaat is a well-known Pakistani comedian, host, and actor who has made a name for himself in the industry in a relatively short period of time. Shafaat Ali is married to Rabica Faryal, who works as a doctor. The couple has been blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

Shafaat Ali and his wife Rabica took to their Instagram account to treat their fans with some beautiful family Eid pictures as Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated across Pakistan with zeal. The family looks adorable together because they are all dressed in traditional eastern attire, which is ideal for the occasion of Eid. Let’s take a look at the photos!

