Shafaat Ali and Family’s Adorable Eid Portraits

Comedian Shafaat Ali gears up to play an über-serious role
Comedian Shafaat Ali is all set to star in a role that...
Syed Shafaat Ali is a multi-talented artist who is unstoppable. Shafaat is a well-known Pakistani comedian, host, and actor who has made a name for himself in the industry in a relatively short period of time. Shafaat Ali is married to Rabica Faryal, who works as a doctor. The couple has been blessed with a beautiful baby boy.
Shafaat Ali and his wife Rabica took to their Instagram account to treat their fans with some beautiful family Eid pictures as Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated across Pakistan with zeal. The family looks adorable together because they are all dressed in traditional eastern attire, which is ideal for the occasion of Eid. Let’s take a look at the photos!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.