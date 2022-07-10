Shah Rukh Khan met fans outside his Mumbai house Mannat, On Eid.

Several fan accounts took to social media sharing photos and videos of the meeting.

Shah Rukh met his fans at Mannat on Eid for the second time this year.

Shah Rukh Khan addressed fans stationed outside his Mumbai house Mannat, On Eid. Several fan accounts took to social media, sharing photos and videos of Shah Rukh standing on the iron balcony at Mannat’s entrance with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, blue denim, sneakers, and dark sunglasses to the meeting. Abram dressed casually in a red T-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers.

Shah Rukh is seen waving to all of his followers and giving the thumbs up in a video released by a fan account on Twitter. He was also seen kissing his supporters on the lips. While greeting the gathering, the actor also interacted with AbRam Khan. After briefly greeting his supporters, Shah Rukh and AbRam exited the balcony and entered Mannat.

Also Read Ms. Marvel impressed SRK fans; learn how Shahrukh Khan fans were impressed by the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel....

Fans were seen swarming towards Mannat as Shah Rukh approached them in videos released on Twitter and Instagram. A fan commented on a photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam on Twitter, saying, “He never disappoints his fans. Love you man @iamsrk.” Another fan tweeted, “Ladies & gentlemen, The Last Of The Stars – #ShahRukhKhan for you.” A person said, “#ShahRukhKhan & #AbRam came together to add chaar chaand (four stars) to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022.”

A Twitter user said, “Eid is complete for SRKians.” “Eid with double Eidi,” commented a person. “EIDI From PATHAAN @iamsrk,” said a fan. “The Moment BAADSHAH Arrived with his prince and the crowd went berserk…,” tweeted a fan.

Shah Rukh has greeted his followers on Eid for the second time this year. Earlier this month, during Eid, the actor met his fans at the same location. Later, on Twitter, Shah Rukh posted two photographs with hundreds of his followers waving near Mannat. He wrote in the caption, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love and happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

Shah Rukh is currently preparing for the release of Pathaan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, with Shah Rukh playing the major role. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in the film, which is set to be released on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh is partnering with filmmaker Atlee on Jawan. The film will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. In addition to these flicks, Shah Rukh will appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Taapsee Pannu joins Shah Rukh in the film, which will be released on December 22, 2023.