Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is perhaps one of the most eagerly awaited movies in recent memory. After all, the high-budget action film directed by Siddharth Anand will see SRK make his long-awaited comeback to the big screen in a leading role.

The movie’s first look was released a few weeks ago, and since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating its release. In the interim, numerous images of Shah Rukh and Deepika that were captured during the movie’s Spanish filming have appeared online. In relation to that, a different image that is almost a few months old has just gone viral on social media.

On social media recently, an unreleased image of SRK and Deepika from the Spain schedule of Pathaan appeared. The Duke Restaurant and Catering Instagram account first posted the picture a few months ago. Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing for a selfie with a few restaurant staffers in the image. As Deepika took the selfie, both stars grinned broadly for the camera. The account’s beautiful caption for the image that it shared stated,

“Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahruk Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit (Indian tricolour emoji) (folded hands emoji). #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.”

Take a look:

