Shaheen Shah Talks About His Fiance Ansha Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi is an outstanding cricketer and the captain of Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars. He played many National and International matches in which he excelled, and his pitch management abilities are exceptional. He began his career in 2018 and quickly established himself in an international team, gaining fame as a result of his relationship with Shahid Afridi, a legendary cricketer and great personality.

Shaheen comes from a Pushtoon family where women are forbidden from revealing their faces or identities to anyone other than close relatives. This ritual is very similar to the Islamic teachings of our religion, indicating that they are truly following their ethnicity. Shaheen Afridi’s family is completely unknown to the public, with only one connection revealed, which is related to his personal life.

He is engaged to Ansha Afridi, Shahid Khan Afridi’s daughter. She is a lovely young lady whom he has never met before, which is unusual in that tribe. In a live programme with Sohail Warraich, Shaheen speaks out for the first time about his fiance. He revealed that it was his own wish to marry Ansha, and thankfully, her father agreed. We met once before and hope to see her again soon.

Shaheen was recently appointed as a senior police officer and was trolled by all Pakistanis because his education and job title did not match. Many hardworking soldiers spend their entire lives trying to get that position, but Shaheen was fortunate enough to obtain it without any effort. Netizens also reacted amusingly when he mentioned his faience for the first time in an interview.