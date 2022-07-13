Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Talks About His Fiance Ansha Afridi

Shaheen Shah Talks About His Fiance Ansha Afridi

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Shah Talks About His Fiance Ansha Afridi

Shaheen Shah Talks About His Fiance Ansha Afridi

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi is an outstanding cricketer and the captain of Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars
  • He is engaged to Ansha Afridi, Shahid Khan Afridi’s daughter
  • In a live programme with Sohail Warraich, Shaheen speaks out for the first time about his fiance.
Advertisement

 

Shaheen Shah Afridi is an outstanding cricketer and the captain of Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars. He played many National and International matches in which he excelled, and his pitch management abilities are exceptional. He began his career in 2018 and quickly established himself in an international team, gaining fame as a result of his relationship with Shahid Afridi, a legendary cricketer and great personality.

Also Read

Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts
Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been made an honorary officer of...

Shaheen comes from a Pushtoon family where women are forbidden from revealing their faces or identities to anyone other than close relatives. This ritual is very similar to the Islamic teachings of our religion, indicating that they are truly following their ethnicity. Shaheen Afridi’s family is completely unknown to the public, with only one connection revealed, which is related to his personal life.

He is engaged to Ansha Afridi, Shahid Khan Afridi’s daughter. She is a lovely young lady whom he has never met before, which is unusual in that tribe. In a live programme with Sohail Warraich, Shaheen speaks out for the first time about his fiance. He revealed that it was his own wish to marry Ansha, and thankfully, her father agreed. We met once before and hope to see her again soon.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shahid and Shaheen Afridi enjoy cricket in the rain
Shahid and Shaheen Afridi enjoy cricket in the rain

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shahid's son-in-law playing cricket in Islamabad. The video...

Shaheen was recently appointed as a senior police officer and was trolled by all Pakistanis because his education and job title did not match. Many hardworking soldiers spend their entire lives trying to get that position, but Shaheen was fortunate enough to obtain it without any effort. Netizens also reacted amusingly when he mentioned his faience for the first time in an interview.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Sadia Khan Looks Delightful in a Green Turtleneck Dress
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in
Nimra Bucha is ready to break some bones in "Polite Society"
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of
Pathaan admirers respond to reports of "empty theatres" 
Prakash Raj criticises the 'boycott bigots' movement
Prakash Raj criticises the 'boycott bigots' movement
Junaid Iqbal is angry at Tiktoker Ayesha
Junaid Iqbal is angry at Tiktoker Ayesha
Pathaan: Why is Dimple Kapadia the actual boss in SRK new film?
Pathaan: Why is Dimple Kapadia the actual boss in SRK new film?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story