Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan team up for a unique love story

Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan team up for a unique love story

Articles
Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan team up for a unique love story

Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan team up (Credits: Instagram)

  • Shahid is reportedly working with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production.
  • The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad.
  • Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon feature in Maddock’s 2022 film Bhediya.
Shahid Kapoor has always kept a quiet profile surrounding his upcoming ventures. The actor has already completed shooting for an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar and Farzi alongside Raj and DK for OTT. He is reportedly working with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production.

MIRA RAJPUT SAYS HUBBY SHAHID KAPOOR 'THINKS HE IS FUNNY
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples....

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples....

“Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It’s slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022” A source said it’s a unique love story.

“It’s Maddock’s biggest love story till date. The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad. The makers are looking to shoot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries. The pre-production work has already begun, with multiple teams going on a recce,” additional source The director’s name is unknown. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon feature in Maddock’s 2022 film Bhediya. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star in an untitled Laxman Uttekar film.

Shahid Kapoor roasts Mira Rajput for her makeup post
Mira Rajput posted a selfie of herself in a bathroom. Shahid responded...

Mira Rajput posted a selfie of herself in a bathroom. Shahid responded...

