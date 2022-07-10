Shahid Kapoor roasts Mira Rajput for her makeup post

Mira Rajput posted a selfie of herself in a bathroom.

Shahid responded by saying, “She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom”.

The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Shahid Kapoor rosted his wife Mira Rajput for her latest cosmetics post. Mira posted a selfie of herself inside a bathroom on Instagram. She stated, “#nofilter makeup by me (lipstick emoji) switched up products after years and I’m loving them! Let me know what you guys think.”

Mira Rajput posed for the camera while dressed in a black and gold ensemble. Shahid responded to the post by saying, “She so happy she didn’t even wait to leave the bathroom (laughing face emoji).”

Mira previously shared a taste of how the family is spending their weekend on Instagram Stories. Mira shared a photo of Shahid and Misha Kapoor playing. For the previous two weeks, Shahid, Mira, and their children Misha and Zain Kapoor have been travelling throughout Europe.

Mira also shared another photo, this time of multiple youngsters playing in a park while adults looked on. Mira captioned a photo of herself standing near an open-air restaurant, “Sweater Weather.” She was dressed in a multicoloured sweater, denim, and brown shoes in the photo. She wore dark sunglasses and carried a handbag.

Mira and Shahid recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in Switzerland. She captioned a selfie of herself with Shahid on Instagram, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor.” Shahid captioned a selfie with Mira, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND”. Mira and Shahid married in 2015.

Shahid is working on numerous projects, including his OTT debut, a web series named. He has also worked on an action-comedy film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. Shahid was most recently seen in Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Mrunal Thakur.