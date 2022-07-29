Shahroz Sabzwari Wants Everyone To Pray For His Wife Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz and Sadaf’s first child is on the way, as Shahroz’s father Behroze Sabzwari joyfully disclosed few months ago.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal. Although they had a great deal of opposition from the public after getting married, they quickly rose to the top of the list of fan favourites. Shahroz and Sadaf’s first child is on the way, as Shahroz’s father Behroze Sabzwari joyfully disclosed at a show a few months ago. Earlier, Shahroz and his ex-wife Syra Yousuf were blessed with a daughter they named Nooreh.

Shahroz was recently seen at the last night’s “Oreo Grand Event” in Karachi. Shahroz asked his followers to pray for his wife Sadaf during an interview since she will soon share some good news. “My better half as at home relaxing because it’s her days to relax now. I want everyone to pray for Sadaf as we are going to give a good news very soon InshaAllah”, said Shahroz.

Shahroz further added that “I’m impatiently waiting for the day. I love kids, I just can’t wait for the day when I’ll ask my producers and directors to give me off for some days. I can take care of babies 24/7.”

