Shahveer’s Jafry’s brother Sunny Jafry gets married

Shahveer’s younger brother Sunny gets married in a lavishing wedding ceremony and the bride Maryam Jafry was looking ethereal at the reception and also on Barat da

other YouTubers were invited to have fun at Sunny’s wedding.

Shaam Idrees and Sehar (Froggy), his wife, are the well-known faces that can be seen in the photographs from the wedding ceremony

Shahveer Jafry is a well-known public figure with a large YouTube following. His followers and subscribers admire his work ethic and are interested in his family as a result of their observation of all the events held at Jafry’s home, particularly the birthday and wedding celebrations, which were well worth watching.

Shaam Idrees and Sehar (Froggy), his wife, are the well-known faces that can be seen in the photographs from the wedding ceremony. They are well known for posting humorous videos on their YouTube account. There, Ducky, another young man with skill, was also observed socialising with others and enjoying food—essential components of any Pakistani gathering. View the photos to savour some wonderful occasions that this family and other celebrities shared.\

Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali also shared some images from the wedding on social media, wishing the happy couple all the best in their future. “May Allah bless your marriage and grant you eternal pleasure,” he remarked. The wedding couple, who gained notoriety as a result of Shahveer Jafry, is receiving some encouraging vibes from the audience as well.

