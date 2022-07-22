Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahveer’s Jafry’s brother Sunny Jafry gets married

Shahveer’s Jafry’s brother Sunny Jafry gets married

Articles
Advertisement
Shahveer’s Jafry’s brother Sunny Jafry gets married

Shahveer’s Jafry’s brother Sunny Jafry gets married

Advertisement
  • Shahveer’s younger brother Sunny gets married in a lavishing wedding ceremony and the bride Maryam Jafry was looking ethereal at the reception and also on Barat da
  • other YouTubers were invited to have fun at Sunny’s wedding.
  • Shaam Idrees and Sehar (Froggy), his wife, are the well-known faces that can be seen in the photographs from the wedding ceremony
Advertisement

 

Shahveer Jafry is a well-known public figure with a large YouTube following. His followers and subscribers admire his work ethic and are interested in his family as a result of their observation of all the events held at Jafry’s home, particularly the birthday and wedding celebrations, which were well worth watching.

Shahveer’s younger brother Sunny gets married in a lavishing wedding ceremony and the bride Maryam Jafry was looking ethereal at the reception and also on Barat day. Shahveer, being an elder brother had lots of responsibilities along with his wife for this big ceremony and they did it very well. As we can see all other YouTubers were invited to have fun at Sunny’s wedding.

Shaam Idrees and Sehar (Froggy), his wife, are the well-known faces that can be seen in the photographs from the wedding ceremony. They are well known for posting humorous videos on their YouTube account. There, Ducky, another young man with skill, was also observed socialising with others and enjoying food—essential components of any Pakistani gathering. View the photos to savour some wonderful occasions that this family and other celebrities shared.\

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali also shared some images from the wedding on social media, wishing the happy couple all the best in their future. “May Allah bless your marriage and grant you eternal pleasure,” he remarked. The wedding couple, who gained notoriety as a result of Shahveer Jafry, is receiving some encouraging vibes from the audience as well.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Shahveer Jafry Sultan Impersonation mocked
Shahveer Jafry Sultan Impersonation mocked

Shahveer Jafry is a sketch comedian from Pakistan. Moreover, he is known...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story