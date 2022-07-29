Advertisement
  Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan
Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan

Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan

Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan

Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan

  • Shehzad Sheikh is all set to star in a drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan
  • Sami Khan posted a brief summary of the drama’s narrative on Instagram along with a clip from the show’s teaser.
  • The teaser starts with an aerial view of Kashmir and pans to a bridge as the narrator introduces the story. “There is Kashmir, there is another love story.”
The upcoming drama Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani will feature well-known actors Sami Khan, Shahzad Sheikh, and Alizeh Shah.

Khan posted a brief summary of the drama’s narrative on Instagram along with a clip from the show’s ad.

“Every love story has a heroine, hero and a villain but in the gorgeous valleys and valleys of Kashmir takes place a drama serial starring Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan, coming soon, only on Express TV,” wrote the Saraab actor.

 

The teaser starts with an aerial view of Kashmir and pans to a bridge as the narrator introduces the story. “There is Kashmir, there is another love story.”

The drama’s OST has been sung by Asrar Shah and Hadiqa Kiani.

