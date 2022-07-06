Shakira and Gerard Pique’s painful split to be turned into a TV show?

Shakira and Gerard’s breakup might turn in to a Tv show

Juan Osorio a Mexican soap opera powder is considering their split to turn into a show

Osorio expressed his desire and even claimed that Shakira and Pique’s story would be interesting for the audience while speaking with Eden Dorantes.

Advertisement

Juan Osorio, a Mexican soap opera producer, is considering turning Shakira and Gerard Pique’s romance and breakup into a television show.

Also Read During custody struggle, Shakira threatens to reveal Gerard Pique’s secrets Shakira has threatened to reveal Gerard Pique's "secrets" if he does not...

The producer was inspired to make a series about the Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona player’s separate lives before their 12-year relationship.

Osorio expressed his desire and even claimed that Shakira and Pique’s story would be interesting for the audience while speaking with Eden Dorantes.

“Imagine a series about Pique and Shakira, each on their own and then how they get together and have two babies, and their life, and then the separation – it’s strong, I would love to do it,” Osorio said.

Advertisement

He stated that in times like these, when audiences expect something different every day, it is critical for a producer to work on new ideas.

The producer previously sparked outrage after making a Vicente Fernandez series without the Mexican singer’s permission.

Shakira and Pique announced their separation earlier this month, and the couple has been fighting over custody of their children, Milan and Sasha.

Also Read Carlos Vives reveals how Shakira is doing after her breakup In a recent interview, Carlos Vives revealed Shakira's mental health Vives talked...

The singer wants to take their children to Miami, but Pique will not let them leave Spain even for a short vacation.

According to recent reports, both parties have turned over the matter to their respective lawyers.