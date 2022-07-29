Shakira could face eight years in jail if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira is accused of owing the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (£12.2 million) in taxes.

The singer claims she was not a resident of Spain at the time.

Prosecutors are asking for an eight-year and two-month prison sentence.

Shakira has opted to go to trial after rejecting a settlement deal from the prosecutor’s office to close the case earlier this week.

There is no definite date for the trial.

According to Shakira’s public relations team, she has always complied with her tax obligations.

According to the document, the artist has deposited the sum she is alleged to owe, along with 3 million euro (£2.5 million) in interest.

The Grammy winner allegedly should have paid taxes in Spain as she spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 there, according to Barcelona prosecutors.

Shakira, who has two children with former FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique, recently called it quits on their 11-year relationship.

The family had resided in Barcelona, where they first connected when Pique appeared in the music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka,” the official song of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa (This Time for Africa).

Her publicists in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always co-operated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer”.

Shakira’s representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights”.