Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals his BTS ‘bias’ is RM

Shang-Chi star reveals his BTS 'bias' is RM.

He also gave the BTS boss compliments.

He praised RM for taking on the role of serving as “the mouthpiece of BTS.”

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu discussed RM and his BTS “bias.” He also gave the BTS boss compliments. What he said is as follows.

As per Simu, RM commonly known as Rap Monster is the leader of the BTS. He praised RM for taking on the role of serving as “the mouthpiece of BTS.”

Simu recently lauded RM in an interview and referred to him as “the heart and soul” of the group. Kim Namjoon is known by the stage name RM.

He recently stated to Jason Y, “My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll explain why. He truly exudes the heart and soul of BTS and serves as its spokesperson. And it requires a lot of courage to take on that responsibility. Right? to possess the ability to speak persuasively on behalf of a group. White House! “He’s sort of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well,” he continued. What’s not to love, after all?

El actor, escrito & especialista en cines, Simu Liu, mencionó en una reciente entrevista que #RM es su bias. Advertisement “Mi bias es RM y les diré por qué. Lo siento muy parecido al portavoz de BTS. Como el corazón y el alma. Se necesita mucho para querer asumir esa responsabilidad [+] pic.twitter.com/Tujz6CT2ng — Eli ♡ ⁶₁₃⁷∞ 🃏 (@Ederlin0417) July 2, 2022

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, members of BTS, recently made the announcement that they are taking a hiatus to concentrate on both group and solo work. Following the disclosure, J-Hope made his song More from his upcoming album Jack In The Box available for download. Left and Right, a song by Charlie Puth and Jungkook, was recently released.

