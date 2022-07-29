Advertisement
Shaniera Akram opposes Noor Bukhari’s views on Humayun Saeed

Articles
  • Former actress Noor Bukhari took a jab at Humayun Saeed.
  • Saying he’s too old to be playing a romantic hero.
  • Shaniera Akram took a stand and schooled the actress for her ageist remark.
  • The Australian activist took to her Instagram account and shared her views.
Shaniera Akram opposes few days back to the former actress Noor Bukhari as she took a jab at Humayun Saeed, saying he's too old to be playing a romantic hero.

In response of which the activist and wife of legendary Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram took a stand and schooled the actress for her ageist remark.

Actor Humayun Saeed is enjoying the blockbuster success of London Nahi Jaunga.

The film was a hit from the get-go, raking in 13.5 Crore within the first week of its release.

However, the film itself got mixed reviews from cinema-goers. Some folks enjoy the campy rom-com story between Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, others felt differently.

Former Lollywood actress Noor was not a fan of Humayun Saeed in London Nahi Jaunga saying he is too old for this role.

As soon as this remark by a Lollywood star went viral many  fans and even the nation’s ‘Bhabi’ Shaniera Akram took a stand for him.

The Australian activist took to her Instagram account and shared her views. She said,

