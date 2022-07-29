Shaniera Akram opposes Noor Bukhari’s views on Humayun Saeed

Former actress Noor Bukhari took a jab at Humayun Saeed.

Saying he’s too old to be playing a romantic hero.

Shaniera Akram took a stand and schooled the actress for her ageist remark.

The Australian activist took to her Instagram account and shared her views. Advertisement

Shaniera Akram opposes few days back to the former actress Noor Bukhari as she took a jab at Humayun Saeed, saying he’s too old to be playing a romantic hero.

In response of which the activist and wife of legendary Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram took a stand and schooled the actress for her ageist remark.

Actor Humayun Saeed is enjoying the blockbuster success of London Nahi Jaunga.

The film was a hit from the get-go, raking in 13.5 Crore within the first week of its release.

However, the film itself got mixed reviews from cinema-goers. Some folks enjoy the campy rom-com story between Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, others felt differently.

Advertisement

Former Lollywood actress Noor was not a fan of Humayun Saeed in London Nahi Jaunga saying he is too old for this role.

As soon as this remark by a Lollywood star went viral many fans and even the nation’s ‘Bhabi’ Shaniera Akram took a stand for him.

The Australian activist took to her Instagram account and shared her views. She said,

Also Read Azaan Sami Khan promotes his father’s upcoming song ‘Alvida” Adnan Sami Khan deleted all the photos from his Instagram feed and...

Advertisement