Sharmeen Obaid Is Being Accused Of Undermining Pakistani History

‘Ms Marvel’ marks Mehwish Hayat’s Hollywood debut
Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actor, is going all out after making her...
Ms Marvel is currently ruling the charts. The dark reality of partition was revealed in Episode 5, which starred Mehwish Hayat as Aisha and Fawad Khan as Hasan. To convey the pain and misery of the time, harrowing scenes of burning villages and trains were also included. Fawad Khan was portrayed as a Muslim freedom fighter who backed the Congress and advocated for Hindu-Muslim unity.
Here is a scene mentioning Gandhi:
Although Mahatama Gandhi was mentioned in the episode, Quaid e Azam and his Two-Nation Theory were pushed to the background. Even the partition has been portrayed primarily as an English plan. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy directed this episode, which depicted what happened in history at the time.
However, many people think that Pakistani and the context of Muslims of the sub-continent has been suppressed in order to appease the larger Indian audience.
These are the thoughts they put forward:
