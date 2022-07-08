Sharmeen Obaid Is Being Accused Of Undermining Pakistani History

The reality of partition was revealed in Episode 5, which starred Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan.

Mahatama Gandhi was mentioned in the episode, Quaid e Azam and his Two-Nation Theory were pushed to the background.

Many people think that the context of Muslims of the sub-continent has been suppressed in order to appease the larger Indian audience.

Advertisement

Ms Marvel is currently ruling the charts. The dark reality of partition was revealed in Episode 5, which starred Mehwish Hayat as Aisha and Fawad Khan as Hasan. To convey the pain and misery of the time, harrowing scenes of burning villages and trains were also included. Fawad Khan was portrayed as a Muslim freedom fighter who backed the Congress and advocated for Hindu-Muslim unity.

Also Read ‘Ms Marvel’ marks Mehwish Hayat’s Hollywood debut Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani actor, is going all out after making her...

Here is a scene mentioning Gandhi:

Although Mahatama Gandhi was mentioned in the episode, Quaid e Azam and his Two-Nation Theory were pushed to the background. Even the partition has been portrayed primarily as an English plan. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy directed this episode, which depicted what happened in history at the time.

However, many people think that Pakistani and the context of Muslims of the sub-continent has been suppressed in order to appease the larger Indian audience.

Advertisement

Also Read Sajal Aly Congratulates Celebrities Who Were Starred In Ms Marvel Ms. Marvel is an action-adventure, comedy, and coming-of-age film produced by Kevin...

These are the thoughts they put forward:

Advertisement

Advertisement