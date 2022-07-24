Sharmila Faruqui takes a family trip to maldives

Sharmila Faruqui recently took a holiday with her family to the Maldives after returning from the Hajj

Turning to her official Instagram account, Sharmila delighted her followers with some beautiful Maldives vacation photos.

Sharmila can be seen discovering the stunning views of the Maldives while having the time of her life on her birthday trip there

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui is connected to the Pakistan Peoples Party. In the early 2000s, Sharmila started her political career. She frequently participates in interviews and talk shows where she delivers her perspective with poise and assurance. Hasham Riaz, a former banker, and Sharmila are happily married and have a handsome newborn boy.

Sharmila Faruqui recently took a holiday with her family to the Maldives after returning from the Hajj. Turning to her official Instagram account, Sharmila delighted her followers with some beautiful Maldives vacation photos. Sharmila can be seen discovering the stunning views of the Maldives while having the time of her life on her birthday trip there. Let’s look at some of the stunning images Sharmila posted!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement