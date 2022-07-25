Sharna Burgess had her first child, a baby boy, at the end of June.

She gave birth by C-section because she wasn’t dilating fast enough.

Postpartum was a lot harder than she thought it would be.

Sharna Burgess is letting people know what it’s really like to give birth.

The pro dancer from “Dancing with the Stars” and her husband, Brian Austin Green, had their first child, a baby boy named Zane, at the end of June. Sharna talked about the “scary” things that happened when she gave birth to her son before he turned one month old.

Sharna said in an Instagram post on July 25 that she didn’t expect to have a C-section. “I didn’t really have a birth plan, but when we were told this was the safest choice, even my laid-back, go-with-the-flow attitude was put to the test.”

“Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out,” the professional dancer said, “but after more than 30 hours of labour and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough.”

She went on, “At the time, it was scary. Hell, it was scary even on the table.”

But Sharna said that her life after giving birth was a lot harder than she thought it would be.

Sharna decided to change the way she felt about her body, even though she didn’t like it.

She said, “I grew a life inside of me.” “This is all worth it because of that miracle. Postpartum is different from anything else I’ve been through physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The first-time mom thanked Frida Mom, a company that makes products for babies and moms, for making the healing process a lot easier to handle.

In her words, “The spray bottle, the ice packs, the pads, the support belt, the scar patches, and oh my god, their underwear! Trust me, you won’t realise how important the right underwear is until you’ve had a baby. I’ve been living in their briefs because they are so comfortable and better than anything else out there.”

Sharna ended her honest post with a message to her fans that gave them hope.

“Women, we are amazing. Remember that when you’re crying because you have to pee for the first time or you can’t get out of bed,” she said. “It hurts and makes me feel sad, but it’s beautiful, and man… it’s worth every second of it.”

