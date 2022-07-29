Sharna Burgess ‘would love’ to have more kids

The 37-year-old dancer welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green, who also has sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

In June. She acknowledged that she and her partner are “on the same page” when it comes to having more kids but joked that they would have to buy a school bus if one came along.

She said: “We’re both on the same page. It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane.”

“You know, we have three beautiful children in this house and now we’ve got four young kids, and we have that joke of [him buying] a Denali so we could all fit in the same car. If we have one more kid, we’re almost at, like, sprinter van status, you know, or a school bus, as he says, and that’s the truth.”

Also Read Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce birth of their first child Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have welcomed their first child together....

Advertisement

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro continued by saying that she enjoyed being pregnant and “hopes” to someday have a daughter with the former “90210” star, but she acknowledged that she must first “settle” into being a mother before thinking about having children.