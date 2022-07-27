In an all-black ensemble, Shawn Mendes looked dapper as he was photographed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Treat You Better singer stopped by West Hollywood’s SOL Café for a cup of coffee with a friend.

The hitmaker looked dapper in the images posted on Daily Mail, wearing an all-black ensemble that included a fitted long-sleeve top and basketball shorts.

Advertisement

Also Read Demi Lovato says their heart “Goes Out” to Shawn Mendes after he postponed tour Demi Lovato has been in Shawn Mendes' shoes. In a recent interview,...

The Canadian singer completed the ensemble by donning a pair of black lace-up athletic shoes and some black Nike socks.

Mendes appeared to be in good spirits as he wore a black string bracelet around his right wrist and a silver pendant chain around his neck.

Mendes revealed in a post to his Instagram account earlier this month that he would be delaying several dates on his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour.

‘This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three w looked as dashing as ever,’ Mendes wrote in the opening paragraph.

The singer of There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back admitted that being away from his loved ones for extended periods of time was never his favorite thing to do.

Advertisement

Also Read Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes shortly after their split? Camila Cabello has been sighted with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, implying...

Since I began touring at age 15, it has, in fact, always been challenging for me to be away from my friends and family.

Mendes claimed that even though he had previously committed to returning to touring, he now believes that taking some time off would be the best course of action.