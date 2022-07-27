Advertisement
Shazam! "Fury of the Gods" Trailerr released!

Articles
achary Levi will reprise his role as superhero Shazam in the movie.

  • Zachary Levi will reprise his role as superhero Shazam in the movie.
  • The trailer for the movie was shown for the first time at the San Diego Comic-Con.
  • Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler will play the “Daughters of Atlas”.
 Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi will play the DC superhero again. Last weekend, the trailer for the movie was shown for the first time at the San Diego Comic-Con. It shows Levi’s return as the beloved superhero Shazam, and he might be feeling like he’s a fake.

The media says that even though the character Levi plays is a teenager, he has some adult-like thoughts.

The first line of the trailer is, “I’m an idiot. I don’t deserve these powers if I’m being honest. Like, what am I even contributing?

Billy Batson, the goofy kid who is also a superhero, says that he is like “The Flash,” “Aquaman,” and “Batman,” which are all well-known DC heroes. Levi-as-Billy-as-Shazam says, “And I’m just me.” “I feel like a fraud.”

As per media reports, the trailer gives a brief summary of the 2019 Shazam movie, which made $365 million around the world. The movie was about a new foster kid named Billy (Asher Angel) who is looking for his mother. When he says the magic word “Shazam!” he gets superpowers he didn’t expect.

The media says that Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, who play the “Daughters of Atlas,” are going to try to get back the power of the gods that Billy and his friends “stole.”

The demigod siblings are the main bad guys in the movie, which will be written by Henry Gayden and directed by David F. Sandberg, who will both be back.

