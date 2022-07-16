Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill turns the glam game on for jaw-dropping photoshoot in her crop top, Wide Leg Pants

  • Shehnaaz Gill, wearing a loose crop top and wide-leg slacks, is a modern interpretation of street style.
  • Shehnaaz never fails to wow with her stylish attire, whether she’s strutting through the airport or a busy city street.
  • Nobody needs to know that Shehnaaz Gill has impeccable taste in fashion.
Shehnaaz Gill, wearing a loose crop top and wide-leg slacks, is a modern interpretation of street style. Nobody needs to know that Shehnaaz Gill has impeccable taste in fashion. Shehnaaz never fails to wow with her stylish attire, whether she’s strutting through the airport or a busy city street. The focus of our attention right now is on casual wear. Recently, Shehnaaz posted a video of himself dressed in a sophisticated basic outfit consisting of a light blue crop top and a pair of wide leg jeans. She finished off the look with a white belt and bare feet. The actress kept her silky locks down and wore light makeup, including pink lipstick and a thin line of eyeliner.

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a video to social media in which she danced to music while wearing a stunning pink slip dress, and her followers went wild. The strappy string design at the back of the backless slip dress and the dramatic thigh high side split added a fashionable edge to the outfit. The actor accessorised her pink outfit with dangling earrings and thong sandals. Her all-black clothing was a fantastic canvas for her minimal dewy glam makeup.

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill wore an ivory pair of flared slacks with a deep red corset top and looked stunning in the resulting image. The label behind the outfit was known as It Girl. The actor accessorised with cool sunglasses and see-through shoes. Shehnaaz, who wore no lipstick and let her silky hair down, had on some shimmery eye shadow and a brownish lip colour. Corsets have become very popular in the Bollywood fashion industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tara Sutaria, to mention a few, showed us how to kill it in a stylish corset ensemble.

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz has a great sense of style that is understated yet sophisticated.

