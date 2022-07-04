Advertisement
date 2022-07-04
Edition: English

Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious singing video goes viral, watch 

Articles
Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious singing video goes viral, watch 

  • Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on her YouTube channel.
  • Her hilarious singing video won the hearts of her fans.
  • She is currently filming for the upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Shehnaaz Gill, who won the hearts of her fans with her entertaining personality, shared a hilarious video on her YouTube channel. Without a doubt, Gill is a real charmer who has gained popularity for her upbeat demeanor.

As the “Katrina Kaif of Punjab,” Gill is a well-known celebrity and charms her followers on her captivating Instagram feed.

With over two million subscribers, the YouTube family of The Bigg Boss is very popular. Fans obviously adore Shehnaaz’s pleasant personality after she just released a new video on her channel.

Her rendition of Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez’s smash single “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in Punjabi is the icing on the cake.

Check out the video below!

Gill recently made her dazzling runway debut walking for designer Samant Chauhan while clad as a Rajputana bride.

Shehnaaz is currently filming for the upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movie starring Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest monochromatic picture has grabbed fans attention
Shehnaaz Gill’s latest monochromatic picture has grabbed fans attention

Shehnaaz Gill posted a black-and-white selfie. She added an emoji rainbow. Shehnaaz...

