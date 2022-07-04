Advertisement
  Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra look adorable in latest mushy PIC from Paris
Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra look adorable in latest mushy PIC from Paris

Articles
Raj Kundra reveal why he hides face in public and responds to troll

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood, so there’s no need to talk about her. She is taking a vacation with her family in Paris right now. In 2009, the actress married businessman Raj Kundra. They now have two children, Viaan and Samisha. The actress is also very active on Instagram, where she sometimes gives sneak peeks into her personal life as well as her work life.

Read More: Malaika Arora turns a photographer on beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

 

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Shilpa shared an adorable and cute photo with her husband Raj Kundra as they got all mushy in the romantic city of Paris. She shared the picture in the stories section of Instagram and wrote, “#parisdiaries”. They both looked so good together in the photo.

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Read More: Kartik Aaryan wants to do a rom-com film

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge fan of Rohit’s films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her. “I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, ‘mumma you have to do it for me’. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son).”

