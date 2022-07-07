Shilpa Shetty leaves Paris & enters Côte d’Azur with Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is one of Hollywood’s most famous and talented actresses. Like most Bollywood stars, the actress is on vacation, and she and her husband Raj Kundra are currently in France. The couple got married in 2009 and now has two kids, Viaan and Samisha, together. The 47-year-old actress has a huge number of fans on Instagram, and every now and then, she posts beautiful pictures, videos, etc. that make her fans go crazy.

Read More: Shilpa Shetty a fitness fanatic practices yoga on a tree

Shilpa has been sharing travel updates on social media. Shilpa recently provided a sneak glimpse into her voyage from Paris to Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur. Shilpa’s videos show her heading toward and sitting in a helicopter. She captioned “st tropez” Shilpa captures the French Riviera with husband Raj Kundra in the second selfie video.

When it comes to her work, Shilpa Shetty’s next movie is Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty is in charge of both directing and producing the action series. Shershaah star Siddharth Malhotra will play a Delhi Police officer in the show. The actress recently said that the only reason she is doing the movie is for her son Viaan. Shilpa told the Press Trust of India that her son loves Rohit’s movies and that her son, who is ten years old, was more excited about the show than she was.

The eight-part series will be available on Amazon Prime Video next year. Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit will all make their OTT debuts with this show. The series is part of Rohit’s cop universe, which also includes Singham and Singham 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. People say that the show is a tribute to the selfless service, unwavering dedication, and fierce patriotism of police officers all over the country.