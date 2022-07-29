Shilpa Shetty steals the spotlight in sizzling outfit

Advertisement
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked the catwalk at FDCI India Couture Week 2022.
  • The actress displayed a beautiful cut-out gown with flawless tulle and sparkle.
  • The designer showcased her feminine sensibilities with a sophisticated edge.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of that personalities who is getting younger by the day while people all over the world are preoccupied with worrying about wrinkles. The 47-years-old actress is ageing like excellent wine. At the upcoming FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in New Delhi, the stunning piece served as the show’s finale for designer Dolly J.

Shetty, who is renowned for her stylish wardrobe choices, shone on the catwalk. The actress displayed a beautiful cut-out gown with flawless tulle and sparkle.

In the shape of Meraki, Dolly J presented a breathtaking assortment. The fluidity that resides in tranquilly, a particular calm that brings about significant change: a metamorphosis, was the inspiration for the collection. This compilation evoked a tranquilly that is essential for growth and advancement, similar to the period of peaceful self-possession a butterfly goes through before emerging from its cocoon.

Meraki revealed itself to be a tribute to the period of reflection that lies at the core of transformation, with golden colours, fluid textures, and spectacular waterfalls strewn with motifs of change.

The fashion designer showcased her feminine sensibilities with a sophisticated edge. The collection featured a wide range of hues, including calm champagne, dusty pinks, powdered lilacs, and gleaming gold.

Next Story