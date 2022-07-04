Shivangi Joshi, alias Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be a daredevil on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Show starts this weekend. Rohit Shetty, the show’s presenter and action director, will do thrilling stunts.

Shivangi Joshi will be participating with 13 other contestants.

Shivangi Joshi the leading star aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will become a daredevil for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which will start this weekend, and it looks like it will be a lot of fun. Action director and host Rohit Shetty will show the audience stunts that will give them chills of the show.

Sources say that the actress will surprise everyone when she rides in on a bike like a real “Khiladi” in the first episode. Also “This show is her first venture into the world of reality TV. She is known for playing warm and happy characters on screen, but in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she will change her look and take on a bold new role. She will not only face her fears, but she will also face crocodiles, take shocks, and do a lot more on the show, which is sure to impress her fans.

Shivangi Joshi will be participating with 13 other contestants which include Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Aadatia, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat among others. Tonight at 9 pm, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be shown for the first time on COLORS.

