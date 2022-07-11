Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza Wishes Everyone A Happy Eid

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza is a famous couple who tied the knot a few years back in a typical Indian and Pakistani wedding ceremony. Why Indian? Because our diva Sania belongs to India and is the first outstanding tennis player in their region. Sania and Shoaib are blessed with an adorable son Izhaan Mirza Malik who is now grown up and shoe his expressions about this prestigious occasion.

Like all other celebrities, this family is not coming slow in sharing pictures on their social media accounts because they know how much everyone is looking forward to seeing both players and their adorable little son in their Eid outfits. Sania and Shoaib look very decent and attractive in their ethnic dresses, and the most important thing is that they are wearing simple outfits with no fancy work.

Izhaan is too young to understand the significance of Eid and the sacrifice, but he is very happy with his parents and wishes everyone a Happy Eid from the time he can remember. They captioned the photos with a beautiful message for all Pakistanis and Muslim communities around the world.

Also Read Shoaib Malik’s funny moustache made the rounds on social media Shoaib Malik is a well-known Pakistani cricketer who now plays for Peshwar...

Advertisement

“This Eid-ul-Azha, may Almighty ALLAH shower his love and blessings on all of us, accept our sacrifices, and forgive our sins,” they said. “Wishing you all a very happy Eid-ul-Adha, with lots of love from the Maliks.” The positive gesture from the player family was greatly appreciated by netizens, who also wished them well. Here are some lovely photos of this family, which we hope you enjoy.