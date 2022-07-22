Shonka Dukureh ‘Elvis’ actor found dead in her Nashville apartment

Actress Shonka Dukureh, who played “Elvis,” was discovered dead on Thursday in the apartment she shared with her two young children in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities.

She had a 44-year-old age.

Blues musician Dukureh played Big Mama Thornton in the wildly successful movie about Elvis Presley’s ascent to fame, which was released last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, one of her kids discovered her unresponsive in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment and fled to a neighbor’s unit for assistance. Authorities said the neighbour phoned the police at 9:27 a.m.

According to investigators, there is “no clear” foul play in her death.

Her passing has not yet been classified pending the medical examiner’s office’s postmortem findings.

Her representatives are being contacted by NBC News for comment.

“Her tremendous voice and talent will live on through her music, and we respect her legacy on this terrible day,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper in a statement expressing his sympathies on Thursday.