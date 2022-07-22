Shonka Dukureh’s death mourned by Baz Luhrmann and Doja Cat

On social media, Baz Luhrmann and Doja Cat paid tribute to Elvis star Shonka Dukureh

She was discovered dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday at the age of 44.

Following her death, Elvis’ director took to Instagram and shared three photos of the actress in her final role as Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis biopic film.

In the caption, he wrote, “A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh. From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted.

Baz also recounted the days of the biopic and how blessed he feel to spend valuable time with her.

“A favorite word of Shonka’s, in daily use, was “blessings,” and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her,” he said.

He added, “We send all our love and support to Shonka’s children and family at this time.

In addition to Baz, Doja Cat also paid her homage to the actress.

“Rest in Peace Shonka… An incredible talent taken from us too soon. Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to ‘Vegas.’ Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones,” wrote the Grammy winner on IG story.