Should I marry her? joked Ranbir Kapoor once to Karan on marrying Alia Bhatt

Koffee With Karan is back after much anticipation. Season 7 episode on Disney+Hotstar spills beans. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sat down with Karan Johar for the first episode of the new season. The couple talked about supporting their spouses after marrying. Alia Bhatt told how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her and planted a guide to snap photos. Before the couple started dating, Ranbir joked about marrying Alia Bhatt on the set of Student of the Year. Yes! True.

In a segment on the show, Ranveer Singh revealed that long before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor had dropped by the sets of Alia’s debut film Student Of The Year in 2012 and jokingly asked the film’s director Karan: “Should I marry her?” Listening to this, Alia was shocked as she had no idea until Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar talked about it on the show tonight.

Ranbir and Alia, who married on April 14 in Mumbai, are expecting their first child. Alia made the announcement by sharing a scan photo. The actress posted an Instagram photo of herself in a hospital bed with her husband Ranbir Kapoor watching sonography. Another photo included a lion family.