Shraddha Kapoor looks spectacular in chic blue jacket as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most followed Indian actresses on social media. She is often seen sharing her photos, thoughts and other curated content. She has been a part of some of the biggest movies from Bollywood. Shraddha rose to fame very early on in her career with Aashiqui 2, which was a major blockbuster at the time of its release. She kept being a part of successful films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD2 and Stree among other films. Her film with Prabhas titled Saaho is still among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor kneeled in front of Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan

Shraddha Kapoor, who was in Mauritius to shoot for her untitled next with Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor returned back to Mumbai, late in the night, after her wrapping the last schedule of the film. Shraddha looked spectacular in her latest airport look. The actress wore a chic blue jacket over her white t-shirt and black trousers. Her purse and shoes complimented each other and enhanced her look further. She also had on some really good looking sunglasses as she headed from the terminal to her car, amidst media frenzy.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She will be in Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Films and T-Series are funding the film. The real-life couple went to the small wedding of their director Luv Ranjan in Rajasthan earlier this year. They started filming for the movie in Spain last month and finished yesterday in Mauritius. On Holi 2023, the movie will come out. She is also working with director Pankaj Parashar on a comedy called Chaalbaaz in London, which is likely to come out this year.