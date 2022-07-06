Shraddha Kapoor wishes her ‘bhaiya’ Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday

Shraddha Kapoor is famous. The actress gained to stardom with 2013’s Aashiqui 2, which was a smash. Later, she appeared in Stree, Haider, Stree, Ek Villain, Chhichhore, and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Since the actress’s previous appearance, her admirers have missed her.

Recently, the actress who was in Mauritius to shoot for her yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor returned back to Mumbai after completing the last schedule of the film. Now, the actress shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a good picture with her ‘bhaiya’, she captioned it: “Ghar vaapsi + Bhaiya Birthday = Happiness. Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! @siddhanthkapoor.” Shraddha and Siddhanth, both actors, played brother and sister in Apoorva Lakhia’s 2017 film, Haseena Parkar. While she played the titular role, he played gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Shraddha was last seen at work in the 2020 movie Baaghi 3, which also starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. The actress will also be in Naagin, which is a remake of the comedy ChaalBaaz from 1989 and is directed by Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia. In one of the most-anticipated movies of her career, she will play a serpent that can change its shape. This will be a role she has never played before.