Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shweta Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan

Articles
Advertisement
Shweta Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan reveals why all her friends in college were boys

Advertisement
  • The siblings can be seen giggling at the camera while on vacation in Boston.
  • Shweta is currently gearing up for Agastya’s impending debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

Shweta Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan from the year 1996.

Advertisement

The picture, in which the siblings can be seen giggling at the camera, was taken on their vacation in Boston. Shweta annotated the picture of them in their prime with the words “Boston -M 80, 1996.”

She went on to say that it was the “hottest club, the smoothest grooves, the finest times” while describing the venue and the joy they had there. On the post, Abhishek left a comment with a heart-shaped emoji.

While, filmmaker Mozez Singh agreed with Shweta Bachchan in the comment section, Designer Vikram Phadnis came up with a question. “When can we witness those moves?” he wrote. Referring to Shweta’s children, actor Angad Bedi wrote: “Thats agi and navya!!!!” Shweta, undoubtedly loves to go down the nostalgic route and pull out some treasures in the form of memories. A few weeks ago, Shweta had posted a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wrapped up in father Amitabh Bachchan’s arms alongside grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She captioned the image as ‘Standing on the shoulders of giants. Like every brother, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t hold back from dropping a humorous comment. Taking a dig at the caption and the image, the actor wrote, “But you are sitting. Ok bye”.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relation with Ishaan Khatter
Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relation with Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her connection with Ishaan Khatter. The Good...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Advertisement

Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite child, according to Abhishek, who earlier said on Koffee With Karan that Jaya is prejudiced in favour of him. Abhishek added that only Shweta’s son Agastya Nanda can make her feel inferior since he always has the ideal retorts for her sassy outbursts.

Also Read

Alaya F dance in all Black Bralette and Trousers
Alaya F dance in all Black Bralette and Trousers

Alaya F is one of the most popular stars in generation Z....

Being a mother, Shweta is currently ecstatic about Agastya’s impending debut in Zoya Akhtar’s extravagant adaptation of “The Archies.” Suhana Khan, a daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, a sister of Janhvi Kapoor, will make their acting debuts in this project. Additionally, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will be featured in The Archies.

Advertisement

Abhishek will soon be seen in the R Balki-directed film “Ghoomer,” their second collaboration following “Paa.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story