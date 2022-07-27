Shweta Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relation with Ishaan Khatter
Shweta Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan from the year 1996.
The picture, in which the siblings can be seen giggling at the camera, was taken on their vacation in Boston. Shweta annotated the picture of them in their prime with the words “Boston -M 80, 1996.”
She went on to say that it was the “hottest club, the smoothest grooves, the finest times” while describing the venue and the joy they had there. On the post, Abhishek left a comment with a heart-shaped emoji.
While, filmmaker Mozez Singh agreed with Shweta Bachchan in the comment section, Designer Vikram Phadnis came up with a question. “When can we witness those moves?” he wrote. Referring to Shweta’s children, actor Angad Bedi wrote: “Thats agi and navya!!!!” Shweta, undoubtedly loves to go down the nostalgic route and pull out some treasures in the form of memories. A few weeks ago, Shweta had posted a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wrapped up in father Amitabh Bachchan’s arms alongside grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She captioned the image as ‘Standing on the shoulders of giants. Like every brother, Abhishek Bachchan didn’t hold back from dropping a humorous comment. Taking a dig at the caption and the image, the actor wrote, “But you are sitting. Ok bye”.
Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite child, according to Abhishek, who earlier said on Koffee With Karan that Jaya is prejudiced in favour of him. Abhishek added that only Shweta’s son Agastya Nanda can make her feel inferior since he always has the ideal retorts for her sassy outbursts.
Being a mother, Shweta is currently ecstatic about Agastya’s impending debut in Zoya Akhtar’s extravagant adaptation of “The Archies.” Suhana Khan, a daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, a sister of Janhvi Kapoor, will make their acting debuts in this project. Additionally, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will be featured in The Archies.
Abhishek will soon be seen in the R Balki-directed film “Ghoomer,” their second collaboration following “Paa.”
