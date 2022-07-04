Advertisement
Sidhu MooseWala’s video of killers showing guns appearance

Articles
Sidhu MooseWala’s video of killers showing guns appearance

Sidhu MooseWala’s video of killers (Credits: Instagram)

  • Videos of the killers recording videos in their car following Moose Wala’s death surfaced hours after Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani were arrested.
  • Ankit, Priyavrat, Sachin, Kapil, and Deepak Mundi play Punjabi tunes in a car while making movies.
  • On May 29, assailants killed Punjab musician Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke, Mansa district.
Sidhu MooseWala’s across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra Police, and Rajasthan, the gunmen drove around boldly in their automobiles, flaunting their foreign weaponry. While police searched for the killers of the Punjabi singer-politician.

Videos of the killers recording videos in their car following Moose Wala’s death have surfaced, only hours after police apprehended one of Sidhu MooseWala’s killers, Ankit Sirsa, and his assistant, Sachin Bhiwani.

Ankit, Priyavrat, Sachin, Kapil, and Deepak Mundi, who killed Moose Wala on May 29, play Punjabi tunes in their car while making movies.

Sachin, Ankit, Priyavrat, and Kapil are in custody. Deepak Mundi is wanted.

Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani were arrested by the Special Cell NDR. Sachin Bhiwani hid four Sidhu MooseWala’s shooters.

On May 29, assailants killed Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke, Mansa district. Moose Wala was shot a day after losing state security. His cousin and a friend were also hurt in the attack.

