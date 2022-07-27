Simon Pegg calls his daughter Matilda ‘greatest thing” 

Simon Pegg has a 13-year-old daughter named Matilda with his wife Maureen McCann.

Simon Pegg considers his daughter to be the “single greatest thing” that has ever happened to him. The actor and his wife, Maureen McCann, have a 13-year-old daughter named Matilda. The media says that the actor would gladly relive the moment his daughter was born because it was such a “wonderful” and “deep” event.

“If I could live any time in my life again, it would definitely be the four days I spent in St. John’s hospital in Santa Monica when my daughter was born,” he remarked.

“She was born to ‘Girl’ by The Beatles. Then the first song that came on after I cut the cord was ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’, my favorite Beatles song, so I was bobbing around the operating theatre to that,” Simon added.

“We stayed in the hospital for a few days, ordering pizza. July 4 came and we had a curry and watched the fireworks from our window.“

“And I just remember it being such a profound moment; suddenly we were three, and it was beautiful,” Simon Pegg remarked. “Whenever Tilly’s birthday comes around I tell her that story and now she’s like, ‘Oh shut up dad, I know, you had a Starbucks, you went to the hospital, blah blah blah.”

“But for me, that was, you know because she’s the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. So that can really be the only answer to that question.“

According to the media, Simon Pegg said he had a “depressive period” when he started college because he missed his “awesome” friends from drama school.

“After I finished my first two years away from home (at drama school), I fell into my depressive period. I think that was the shock of having just met this group of amazing people and then losing them, because I then left Stratford and went to the University of Bristol. That was a really hard summer,” he told.

“I grappled with a lot of emotional anxiety. I look back and I realize it was basically abandonment that I was suffering from.“

“But I didn’t know that at the time, I didn’t know why I couldn’t get out of bed,” he said. “One thing I’d definitely say to my younger self is, this will pass. I’d remind myself of that every time I stopped believing in my ability. “

“When I was going through bouts of depression, I had that feeling of, It doesn’t matter if I’m talented, it doesn’t matter if people want to work with me,” Simon Pegg remarked.

