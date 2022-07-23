Singer Faisal Akhtar Release His New Song “Kamli”

Ahmed Jahanzeb and Faisal Akhtar will perform together for the first time.

Singer Faisal Akhtar, who lives in the US, said that I represent Pakistani music in the US. A press release said that the well-known musician and singer Ahmed Jahanzeb made the music for Kamli’s song.

It’s been heartwarming to hear how much people like the music and what they think about it.

He said that the video for Kamali Song however shot in Dubai, which is a nice place. And that some of the best models in the world were in it.

We made the video for the Kamli song according to international standards because the song is popular now and people want to watch and listen to it.

Pakistani music melts in your ears, while real music goes straight to your soul. He said that I have been doing concerts about the magic of sound in different states of America for 25 years.

He said, “One of my songs however put out for Pakistan’s platinum jubilee.”

Music fans will get to see Ahmed Jahanzeb and Faisal Akhtar perform together for the first time.

