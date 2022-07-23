Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Singer Faisal Akhtar Release His New Song “Kamli”

Singer Faisal Akhtar Release His New Song “Kamli”

Articles
Advertisement
Singer Faisal Akhtar Release His New Song “Kamli”

Singer Faisal Akhtar Release His New Song “Kamli”

Advertisement
  • Ahmed Jahanzeb and Faisal Akhtar will perform together for the first time.
  • One of their songs however put out for Pakistan’s platinum jubilee.
  • The video for Kamali Song was shot in Dubai, which is a nice place.
Advertisement

Singer Faisal Akhtar, who lives in the US, said that I represent Pakistani music in the US. A press release said that the well-known musician and singer Ahmed Jahanzeb made the music for Kamli’s song.

It’s been heartwarming to hear how much people like the music and what they think about it.

He said that the video for Kamali Song however shot in Dubai, which is a nice place. And that some of the best models in the world were in it.

We made the video for the Kamli song according to international standards because the song is popular now and people want to watch and listen to it.

Pakistani music melts in your ears, while real music goes straight to your soul. He said that I have been doing concerts about the magic of sound in different states of America for 25 years.

He said, “One of my songs however put out for Pakistan’s platinum jubilee.”

Advertisement

Music fans will get to see Ahmed Jahanzeb and Faisal Akhtar perform together for the first time.

Also Read

Sadia Khan bumps into which Bollywood actress?
Sadia Khan bumps into which Bollywood actress?

Sadia Khan, the star of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and a stunning model,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch:Girls' Trip Films Like
Watch:Girls' Trip Films Like "80 for Brady" for All Generations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From "Unsane" to "Shock Corridor"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story