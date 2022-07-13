Sir Tom Jones cancelled performance due to health concerns.

To refute rumours that he had passed out prior to a performance in Budapest.

The Welsh legend sent in a message to his 451,000 followers on the social media site

Sir Tom Jones acknowledged that his act was cancelled due to viral laryngitis and labelled talk about a collapse as “pure rumour.”

To refute rumours that he had passed out prior to a performance in Budapest, Sir Tom Jones posted on Instagram. The 82-year-old has stated that “viral laryngitis” was the real reason for the unexpected postponement.

While he refuted the “pure rumour,” he did apologise to the audience for abruptly cancelling the event and said he had already planned a new date.

The Welsh legend sent in a message to his 451,000 followers on the social media site: “Hello to those concerned: I arrived in Budapest last night after travelling overnight from the UK, and this morning my throat hurt.

“A expert visited and gave the diagnosis of “viral laryngitis.” He strongly suggested postponing tonight’s performance and gave medication and vocal rest as prescriptions.

I did NOT ‘fall’ anywhere at any point, it is pure rumour,” the iconic singer insisted.

I’m eager to continue my fantastic summer tour, so maybe the inflammation will subside soon.

He expressed regret to his followers for any inconvenience and reaffirmed the new date in his final statement.

He apologised profusely and stated that the concert had to be abruptly cancelled due to unfortunate circumstances.

But the Budapest performance has been rescheduled for August 16 instead. Once again, I appreciate your thoughtful concerns. TJ.”

“Hello Sir Tom,” one individual wrote I hope your healing goes well and quickly! Please be cautious and heed all medical advise!! well-being soon!!

Someone else wrote: “I’m really sad to read this. I am aware of your fondness for using your great voice to cheer us up. Stay at home, rest, and recover. We’ll hold off.

Another said, “I’m delighted you followed the doctor’s advise. We wish you good and speedy recovery!

Singer was scheduled to play at the MVM Dome venue, but once the show was postponed, rumours began to spread.

His Surrounded by Time tour is now making its way around Europe.

The concert that night took the place of one that had been scheduled but was postponed in Kyiv due to the country’s ongoing civil war.

The singer will perform on various UK legs of the tour in cities like Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Birmingham.

As the tour moves through 50 dates, he will also perform in nations including Germany, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, and Belgium in the upcoming weeks.

