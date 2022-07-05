Sonakshi Sinha makes heads turn in sparkly bodycon dress

Sonakshi Sinha is making out on “glitter” this summer.

Sonakshi Sinha is the Bollywood actress who is cashing in on the “glitter” trending now. Summer fashion is mostly about bright flowers and soft pastels, but this year there will also be some sparkle.

There has been a big comeback of shimmer fashion, and the best way to keep your style on point is to add a touch of shine.

Sonakshi choices in outfits can really catch the attention of the paparazzi. She looked beautiful in a short silver dress with sequins, long sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and a figure-hugging cut that showed off Sonakshi’s well-toned body.

Actress just wore her flashy rings. Glossy lips, kohled eyes, a rose cheek tint, and glittering nails from her own line, Soezi, made comprised the star’s neutral beauty look. She had a million-dollar smile and crimped hair to complete her look. She posted the lovely images to Instagram with the caption, “I had a super glittery Sunday!” So, how about you?

Sonakshi Sinha was previously linked to actor Zaheer Iqbal, according to reports. Sonakshi had responded to this by, “Zaheer is like a close friend of mine.” Do you think he could be her MAN?

