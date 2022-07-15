Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn celebrates her birthday, Watch

Sonya Hussyn

  • Sonya Hussyn celebrates his 31st birthday.
  • She wore a shimmering black dress for the event, and looked lovely in it.
  • Her most recent acting role was in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine, costarring Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.
Sonya Hussyn, a diva in Lollywood, has established herself as a serious player in the entertainment industry thanks to her stunning good looks and undeniable talent.

Celebrities and fans have been sending birthday wishes to the Dareecha actress all day as she celebrates his 31st birthday.

Hussyn took to Instagram to show all the festivities going down at a restaurant before his birthday.

 

She wore a shimmering black dress at the event, and she looked very lovely in it.

The Saraab actress documented the late-night birthday bash with video and images.

Sonya’s most recent acting role was in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine, costarring Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.

